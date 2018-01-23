Esther Mae Doble, 84

Esther Mae Doble, age 84, of Hatton, ND and formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Hatton Prairie Village in Hatton, ND.

Esther Mae Egeland was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 29, 1933 to the late Minuel and Ragnhild (Anderson) Egeland. She grew up in Bygland, MN and attended Rural School #222 and later graduated from high school in East Grand Forks in 1951. Afterwards she attended Concordia College, Moorhead where she sang in the Concordia Choir and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1955. She was married on May 31, 1955 to Lloyd Doble at Bygland Lutheran Church. Together they lived with their four daughters in Fargo, Bismarck, and East Grand Forks. After losing their home in the 1997 flood in East Grand Forks, they moved to Bemidji. Due to her many health issues, they moved to Grand Forks in 2015 and to Hatton Prairie Village December of 2016 to be closer to family.

Esther taught elementary school in Fargo, ND, Mandan, ND and 34 years as a second grade teacher at Crestwood Elementary in East Grand Forks. Her devotion and love of the teaching profession was evident her entire career. Music was a huge part of her life as she taught piano lessons, enjoyed singing with her young daughters, directed choirs at Bygland Lutheran Church, and sang in the senior choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years. Esther loved when family came to visit. You could often find her playing Aggravation or any game with her grandchildren and family.

Esther is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Doble of Hatton, ND; children, Sue (Dan) Sorvig of Riverbank, CA; Anne (Bruce) Vold of Hatton, ND; Lynne Doble of East Grand Forks, MN; Faye (Dave) Aker of East Grand Forks, MN; 7 grandchildren, Greg (Rachel) Sorvig, Katherine (Daniel) Isbell, Bryan Vold, Matthew Vold, Kelly (Jordan) Odden, Rachel Aker, Rebecca (Ryan) Walk; 1 great-granddaughter, Leona Sorvig; sister, Lois Nystul of Minnetonka, MN; brother, John (Ann) Egeland of Bemidji, MN as well as many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her infant son, James Alan; parents; brothers, Martin and Ernest; and sister, Alice Griffith.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Esther especially caregivers from Hatton Prairie Village and Hospice of the Red River Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Bygland Lutheran Church, rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at Bygland Lutheran Church.

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery, Spring 2018

