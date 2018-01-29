Agnes Iverson, 91, of East Grand Forks, formerly of Oslo, and Jasper, MN, left this world to be with her Lord on Wednesday evening, January 24, 2018, in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Agnes Bernice Clarice Olson was born on March 11, 1926, to Carl and Anna (Bjornstad) Olson, near Oslo, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended Ash Lee Country School through 8th grade. On November 14, 1953, Agnes was united in marriage to her beloved Irvin Sidney Iverson of Sherman, SD, and the couple made their home on her family’s farm near Oslo. In 1977, they retired and moved to Jasper, MN and spent the years enjoying Irvin’s home territory and playing pinochle. Irvin passed away on June 17, 1986.

Agnes and Irvin spent many summers traveling in their camper to various lakes around Minnesota, fishing, relaxing, and stopping to visit with friends and relatives along the way. Agnes was also fortunate to make two trips to Norway to visit relatives, and signed up for many bus tours, making friends on every one. Agnes was an active member of Jasper Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, and other clubs in the Jasper community.

Agnes’s gift was providing care for people. After caring for her aging parents and hired man at home, she worked at the Oslo migrant school, and also babysat for area families. In Jasper, she graciously provided homecare and rides to her aging friends. When the time came in 2006 for Agnes to be on the receiving end of caregiving, she moved to East Grand Forks, MN to be back in her home territory. She enjoyed the loving care, activities, and friendship found in the Good Samaritan Heritage Grove community.

Agnes is survived by her cousins, Reuben Kleven and Rudolph Kleven and their families in the Oslo-Alvarado area, nieces and nephews. Agnes also leaves friends whom she loved as her family, James and Donilyn Bergman and their children who cared for her in her twilight years, the Berkeland family, Harvey and Donna Hoiberg, Dolores Anderson and the Julia Johnson family.

In addition to her husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother and sister, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Obed and Alice Shellum, Milford and Esther Battleson, cousins Alpha Kleven, who was like a sister to her, and Bloyd Kleven.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 4:00 PM, in the Maples Chapel, Good Samaritan Society -Heritage Grove, East Grand Forks, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior.

INTERMENT: Date to be set for the Spring of 2018, when Agnes’ body will be laid to rest beside her husband’s, in the Jasper Cemetery, Jasper, MN.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials are preferred to Northlands Rescue Mission, Grand Forks, ND.

