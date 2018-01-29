Donald Gauthier, 81

Donald Gauthier, Former resident of East Grand Forks passed away unexpectedly, from a stroke at the age of 81. Don was a resident of LaMirada Ca, for 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife the former Judith Pender and his parents George and Erma Gauthier.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by their 3 sons Kevin (Leslie), Creig (Pam), and Donnie (Cheryl). Six Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, four sisters and one brother. We will miss him.