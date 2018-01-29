Donna Mae (Peterson) Srnsky, 85

Donna Mae (Peterson) Srnsky, age 85, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at her home.

Donna was born on March 10, 1932, in Spicer, MN, the daughter of the late Andrew and Myrtle (Hanson) Peterson. She grew up and attended school around Thief River Falls, MN. On August 8, 1947, she was married to Arthur Srnsky in Great Falls, MT. The family moved to Grand Forks, ND, in 1959 and Donna worked at Associated Potato and numerous hotels in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Linda Dietzler of Grand Forks, ND; sons, Leonard (Diane) Srnsky of Grand Forks, ND; Ronny (Mary) Srnsky of Larimore, ND; and Kenny Srnsky of Grand Forks; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Daryl Peterson of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Virginia (Lee) Herzog of Parksville, MN; and Joni (Wes) Halvorson of Little Falls, MN; as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Donovan Srnsky.

Funeral Service: 2:30 pm ~ Friday, February 2, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

