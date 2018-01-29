Elaine Helen Boushee, 89, of East Grand Forks, MN, died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Edgewood Vista Living Center in East Grand Forks, MN.

Elaine was born on January 28, 1928 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Herman and Leona (Valaski) Schulz. She married Henry Gust in Fisher, MN in 1948. She lived in East Grand Forks. She married Steve Boushee in East Grand Forks, MN in 1965. She worked for The Area Vocational Technical College as a cook, and at McDonalds as a hostess.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Gust, Diane (Bill) Mero, Mark (Karen) Gust, and Randy Gust, all of East Grand Forks, MN; Steve (Lori) Boushee of Ft. Worth, TX; and Scott (Kristi) Boushee of Minneapolis, MN; 9 grandchildren; and sister, Adeline Schulz of Warroad, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, 3 brothers, Lloyd, Herbert and Ralph Schulz and daughter in law Annette Gust.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am ~ Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: On Hour Before Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN in Spring 2018

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota