John “Jack” “JJ” A. Russell, 64

John “Jack” “JJ” A. Russell, age 64 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with his loving family and friends by his side.

John Allen Russell was born on March 16, 1953 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of William A. and Bette M. (Perius) Russell.

Jack grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and then moved to Waianae, HI and lived there from 1968 to 1970. He then joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he served his country from 1971 to 1973. He then moved to Seattle, WA for a short period of time. He returned to Grand Forks and was a truck driver for Spicer Trucking. He then began his 30 year career at Residual Material Inc, Grand Forks, ND in 1987. He started out as a truck driver and later became the Yard Scale master. Due to complications with COPD and his heart, he had to retire in 2017. In 1974 Jack met the love of his life, Linda Garcia in Seattle, WA. A few years ago while she was searching for a Jack Russell terrier dog online, she looked up Jack’s name and found him in minutes. He fell in love with her all over again! He then realized he had never stopped loving her. He was planning a trip to see her this year in person, but unfortunately that did not happen. Their friendship stood strong until his death. Jack was a friend to many. He always had a joke or a funny story to tell. He loved riding his Harley Motorcycle and always kept it polished like a new dime. He enjoyed hanging with his buddies over a couple of beers and having weekend coffee get togethers with his best pal, Mark “Freddy” Spicer. The entire Spicer family was very important to Jack most of his life. He loved music, flying model airplanes and helicopters. He recently got into making wood and metal signs out of horseshoes.

Jack is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Skyberg of Pennington, MN and Billie (Mike) Yanish of Grand Forks, ND; nephews, Todd Skyberg of Pennington, MN and Jeff (Kristi) Skyberg and their children Rylee and Macy of East Grand Forks, MN and a niece, Amber Ferguson and her daughter Savanna of CO.

Funeral Service: 2:30 PM on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. When attending the Funeral Service for Jack, if you have any Harley Davidson attire we would love for you to wear it in JJ’s memory.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2018

