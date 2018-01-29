Keith Merrlin Swenson 58

Keith Merrlin Swenson age 58 of Shelly, MN passed away with loving family and friends by his side on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Keith was born in Bagley, MN to Peter and Sally (Campbell) Swenson on June 27, 1959. Growing up, the family moved around the country and lived off the land, attending many different schools and gaining many friends. Keith met Terri Grothe in 1986 and they were joined in marriage in Shelly, MN on June 4, 1988. Out of their union, four children were born, Taryn, George, Leif, and Elijah. Keith was extremely proud of his children! He was an extremely proud, caring, honest, and loving man.

Keith enjoyed making memories with his family and friends all the time and would be sure to share how important he believed it was to be a better person and how there was always room to love more. Family meant everything to him…Terri was his life. George was his heart. Leif was his brains. Elijah was his good luck charm. Keith enjoyed taking Sunday drives with the radio tuned to “old county” music and taking the “extra long” route. He would never pass up sitting by the campfire or trying out a new recipe.

Keith belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1426 for 26 years and worked as a journeyman electrician. During this time, Keith also taught at the Local 1426 Hall in Grand Forks for over 20 years.

Keith was always full of spirit, hope, and laughter. He was a truly selfless, loving, thoughtful, dedicated, joyous, dependable, wise, heroic, prideful man with the most amazingly beautiful spirit. He was an absolute treasure and will be truly missed.

Keith is survived by his sons, George, Leif (Sara) and Elijah Swenson all of Shelly, MN; Mother, Sally Swenson of Shelly, MN; Brothers, Roger (Leslie) Swenson of Moorhead, MN; Craig (Wendy) Swenson of Shelly, MN; Sister, Kathy (Alan) Morkassel of Warren, MN; Sister in-law, Tracy (Craig) Johnson of West Fargo, ND and many family and friends!

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Terri Swenson; Daughter, Taryn; Brother, Douglas Swenson; Father, Peter Swenson; Father and Mother-in-law, Dale and Marge (Hailey) Grothe.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, January 29, 2018 in Shelly Marsh River Lutheran Church in Shelly, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Shelly Marsh Lutheran Church and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Monday in the church.

Interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery ~ Shelly, MN

