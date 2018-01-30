ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – December 19, 2017 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Randy Bruer, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Bill Walters, Kevin Ricke, Mike Kolness, Chris Mills, Rob Nudell and Shawn Yates. Lon Jorgensen was absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom, and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Guetter, seconded by Bruer to approve the November 21st, 2017 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Yates, seconded by Hanson to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Mills to approve the November 2017 bill run totaling $66,007.03 including check numbers 41990-42060, the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending November 30, 2017, and the Liquid Asset Transfer of $100,000 to US Bank on November 22, 2017. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones commented on intermediate districts and some changes different position scenarios that could take place for the next fiscal year. Aumock reported on an early childhood special education finance change and asked members about QComp. Fredstrom told members that MDE will select districts for parent surveys to be completed. ACTION ITEMS: Nudell expressed gratitude for the years of service from ASEC. He and his board appreciated the letter from the director. Motion by Walters, seconded by Hanson to approve the request from the Norman County East School District to withdraw its membership from the Area Special Educatio nCooperative beginning July 1, 2018. UC Motion by Yates, seconded by Guetter to approve the Maternity Leave Request from Laura Stromsodt. UC The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, January 16th, 2017 in East Grand Forks. Motion by Walters, seconded by Clarke to adjourn the meeting at 10:30 a.m. Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (January 31, 2018)