Bergeron reaches 100th career wrestling victory

Going into the Larimore Invite, Gator senior Bryce Bergeron sat three victories away from a career milestone. Bergeron pinned his first opponent in 57 seconds and his second opponent in 30 seconds, putting him one victory away from the milestone. In the final round, Bergeron pinned Logan Berg of the MonDak Thunder in 43 seconds to win the 120-pound title and clinch career victory number 100, becoming the thirty-seventh wrestler in Gator Wrestling program history to reach this milestone.

“It was great to see Bryce hit this milestone and I know it was one of his goals coming into the season,” Gator Head Coach Todd Bergeron said.

This win, along with five other individual tournament titles, would also help the Gators capture the Larimore Invite team title by 60.5 points over second-place Pembina County North on January 27 in Larimore, N.D.