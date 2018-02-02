Iris Poole, 88

Iris Deleen Poole was born was born on December 23, 1929, in Halma, MN, to John and Nora Rydberg. She was the youngest of four children and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1947. After high school she worked at a company in Minneapolis assembling hearing aids and then moved to California where she worked as a telephone operator. After a few years she found her way back to Minn. where she attended Mayville Teachers College and taught at a rural country school near Grafton for one year. 0n April 10, 1955 she was united in marriage to George Poole in Halma, MN. Shortly thereafter they moved once again to California and stayed for a few years. Homesick for Minnesota they moved back in 1959, and lived in Saint Paul, Crookston, Karlstad, and eventually Greenbush. Iris was an avid gardener and wherever she made her home, outdoor plants were plentiful. She harvested her own seeds and her flower gardens were known by all who drove by her home. When she wasn’t gardening, she was preparing meals for her large family, playing card games, reading, or participating in church activities. Iris testified to her faith by sharing Jesus with those she knew. She grew in her faith when she was asked to serve as a Sunday School teacher to older youth and it compelled her to read and study the Bible. She loved playing with her grandchildren and her dogs. She is survived by her five daughters: Kristie (Mike) Smith of Minot, ND/Gilbert, AZ, Vickie Poole of Greenbush, MN, Sharon (Mark) Kinde of St. Anthony, MN, Michelle (Brian) Sailer of Moorhead, MN, and Loralee (Todd) Waage of Greenbush, MN; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister Eunice Larson, Karlstad, MN; sister in law Shirley Rydberg of Hallock, MN/Yuma, AZ. Iris was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, one sister Bernice and one brother Phillard. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 27, 2018, at United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Phil Rokke presiding. Alyssa Waage was the vocalist singing “Softly and Tenderly” accompanied by Darlene Waage. Deborah Boen was the organist playing the congregational hymns. Iris’ casket bearers were Nick Waage, Austin Waage, Jake Waage, Stephen Kinde, Joe Kasper, Wyatt Smith, Logan Waage, Ethan Sailer and Even Sailer. Visitation was held after 6 p.m., Friday at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush with a Prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services were held at East Emmaus Cemetery of rural Kennedy following services. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush, Karlstad, and Middle River. An online guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com.