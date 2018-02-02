Paul David Olsen, 61, left this world January 27, 2018. Originally from Lancaster, he had been living in Burnsville, North Carolina, near his younger daughter and family. Paul was a self-taught mechanic from youth. And that became his life long career, side job and hobby. He enjoyed riding motorcycle in the mountains of North Carolina. He also enjoyed the camping trips on horseback. But, most of all, Paul loved his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his daughters Erika (Jerry) Simonson of Duluth and Charity (Jeff) Hill of Burnsville; three grandchildren: Isabella Simonson, Lilly Hill, and Garrett Hill; sister Sandy Olsen; nephew David Thompson; and niece Raynee Thompson. He joins his parents, Roy and Francis Olsen, in the arms of the Lord. Condolences can be sent to: 52 Hickory Nut Ridge, Burnsville, NC, 28714.