Terrance Larson, 74

Terrance P. Larson, age 74, of White Bear Lake, MN, peacefully passed away at home on January 17 with family at his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Tillie Larson; parents-in-law Glen and Melvy Stewart; brother Darrel; sister Loretta; brothers-in-law Jack Bothum, Gary and Robert Stewart; granddaughter Kirsten. Survived by his wife of 52 years Susan; sons Ashley (Shelly), Ben (Rose), Chad (Sammantha) and Dan (Tiffenie); grandchildren Tony, Miranda, Jade, Savannah, Amelia, and Jemma; brothers Norval, Wendall (Gloria), Harley (Evette) and special “son” Mark. Terry was truly blessed to have known his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and coworkers. Terry was a graduate of Lake Bronson High School, baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, veteran of the US Army Airborne Division and worked in the printing industry for 36 years. Terry bravely battled pancreatic cancer for over 14 years and yet always offered and found great joy and peace with family, friends, nature and fishing. Praises to caregivers of United Hospital, Minnesota Oncology and Allina Hospice (Erin and Shawn) for all the support and expert care they offered. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Gathering of family and Friends one hour before service.