Dorothy Ellen Hovde passed away, peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at CHI LakeWood Care Center in Baudette.

Dorothy was born December 2, 1929 to Matthias and Ruth (Davis) Umhauer in Warroad, MN. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up in the Williams area, attending the Prosper Township School and graduating from Williams High School in 1947 as Class Salutatorian.

She worked at the First State Bank of Williams before moving to Baudette, where she began working at First National Bank.

Dorothy met Norman Hovde in Baudette when he asked her to go to a movie. Although Dorothy had already seen that movie, she agreed to go with him. This began their courtship until they were married on June 21, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN. They made their home in Baudette, where they raised their six children.

Dorothy dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker in the early years of their marriage. During those years, she worked from home for Modern Woodman Life Insurance. For a short time in the late 1960’s, she and Norman owned and operated Hovde Hardware. Following that, Dorothy began work outside the home at various jobs in Baudette, including Baudette International Airport, The Baudette Region, Jim’s Salvage, Dr. Jerry Jensen’s Office, Velkommen, and Baudette Optometric, until she retired in the early 1990’s.

In her spare time over the years, she enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, crafting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, as well as decorating their home she and Norman spent years renovating. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and sharing with friends by hosting dinner and coffee parties.

Dorothy was dedicated to her Catholic faith and spent many hours volunteering with the ladies’ group and chaired and organized the Sunday morning hospitality time for many years. She also spent countless hours ironing fabric and sewing decorative pieces son Michael would use in decorating for the various liturgical seasons at Sacred Heart Church.

Dorothy was a troop leader with the Girl Scouts when her daughters were involved and played an active role in the American Legion Auxiliary.

With her hair always in place and red lipstick adorning her gentle smile, Dorothy was well known for being impeccably dressed, whether for church, a night out or just doing her shopping. She was also known for her kindness and generosity. She would always be the one to welcome a newcomer or extend a helping hand to those in need. Her unconditional love, accepting nature and genuineness made her a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

As Dorothy’s health began to fail she moved into the Warroad Senior Living Center in Warroad for just under two and a half years before moving home to CHI LakeWood Care Center in Baudette one year ago.

Dorothy is survived by daughters Mary Ellen (Don) Hovde-McKay of Baudette, Patricia (Tony) Beckel of Baudette, Susan (Marlin) Mattson of Newfolden, MN, Ann (Howard) Goethe of Thief River Falls, MN; sons Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hovde of Baudette, and Michael (Dale Bray) Hovde of Baudette; grandchildren Nicholas McKay, Kristen (Justin) Gajeski, Nicole (Dustin) Anderson, Matthew (Jennifer) Mattson, Hayden Goethe, Luke (Tiffany) Goethe, Kyle (Jaime Hunt) Goethe, Jared Hovde, and Madison Hovde; step-grandchildren Tracy (Dan) Inderlee and Scott (Suzie) McKay; a sister Charlotte (Stan) Birkedahl of University Place, WA; a sister-in–law Gerda Trousdale of Florence, OR; as well as several great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband of almost 44 years; her parents; a sister Agnes Bannon; brother John Umhauer; and step-great-granddaughter Kayla Inderlee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette. Visitation will be held Friday, February 2 at the church from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. During Friday’s visitation, the Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., with a Vigil Service following at 7 p.m.

Interment will take place at Elm Park Cemetery in the spring.