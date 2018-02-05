Edward (“Ed”) Ray Sherlock, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2018, at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Ed was born on August 21, 1943 in Abilene, TX to Raphael Jerome Sherlock and Ellen Otilia Ljunggren Sherlock. Ed was raised on various farms and small towns in NorthEast ND and NorthWest MN. He entered the Air Force in 1964 with his neighbor/friend Chuck Swenson at Bemidji, MN. He spent his AF time in WA, TX and MI in the USA and on the Island of Okinawa. He met his wife as a pen pal while he was serving in the AF. After meeting and dating for 3 years they were married on his birthday August 21, 1971 in Watertown, SD. His wife was the former Ellen Dahl of Rosholt, SD.

Ed was a pipefitter member of Union Local 539. He worked hard and made many friends in his life. He was very “mechanically minded” and could figure a way to repair most everything he came across. He was very successful in his career and in his entire life.

Ed and Ellen adopted a special needs child in 1982. They named him Dustin (“Dusty”) Edward Sherlock. They were very excited and happy to have this little guy in their lives. He has grown into a fine young man!

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by five brothers and sisters: Linda (Walter) Sylstad of McIntosh, MN; Roy (Joan) Sherlock of Manvel; Elrose (Tom) Gowan of Manvel; Jerry (Diane) Sherlock of Grand Forks and Janet (Dan) Schmitt of Grand Forks. His wife’s brothers and sister; nieces and nephews from both sides of his family and numerous former co-workers and many friends.

In lieu of flowers please select from the following suggestions for memorial donations: Trinity Lutheran Church, Manvel, ND 58256; J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice 9350 Noble Parkway N. Brooklyn Park, MN. 55443 or the NE Ambulance Service, Inc. Rosholt, SD 57260. These are places that are near and dear to Ed, Ellen and Dusty.

Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manvel, ND, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.

Interment will take place in later spring at Riverside Cemetery in Oslo, MN.

