Lee Poppitz, 30

Jennifer Lee Poppitz passed away at her home in Baudette, MN on January 31, 2018 at the age of 30.

Jennifer was born on December 30, 1987 in Waconia, MN to Theresa (Terri Wangerud) Poppitz and Greg Poppitz. Until Jennifer was four years old, she grew up in Waconia, MN on Greg’s Family Farm. In 1992 she moved with her family to Terri’s hometown, Baudette, MN, where she attended Lake of the Woods School. Jennifer joined the Girl Scouts in Kindergarten and was a proud Girl Scout through her senior year. She participated in Just for Kix, Choir, and FastPitch Softball for Lake of the Woods Bears. Jennifer worked at McDonald’s and Lake of the Woods Foods during high school. Jennifer attended NorthLand Community College in Thief River Falls and returned to Baudette again working for McDonald’s, Sportsman’s Lodge and currently was working for the City of Baudette. Jennifer was a recent board member of the Pequana Playhouse. Jennifer recently got engaged on Christmas day to the love of her life, Allen Cauble in front of many family members.

Jennifer loved fishing and hunting. When she was able to get out on the water or the ice, that is where you would find her in her glory. Her love of music was evident to all who knew her. She loved gardening and recently was able to start her own garden in their first year of their new home. Jennifer was very artistic. She loved to paint, build, and create. She had many ideas and was always thinking of ways to build things or create something useful. Riley wanted us to add; she loved her sleeps.

Jennifer will always be remembered for her incredible deep love for her three children, Riley, Chase and Lila. Although many hardships she had faced, she always bounded back due to her love of her children. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and her kindness to others. She always wanted to help others and lend a helping hand when her friends needed her. Jennifer loved all animals and doted on her dogs Gunner, Ruger, and Abby. She loved the outdoors, camping and spending time at the beach or near the water.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Greg and Theresa “Terri” Poppitz of Baudette; children, Riley Marie Poppitz, Chase Martin Anderson and Lila Grace Cauble; brother, Austin (Harley Stebakken) Poppitz of Baudette; grandma, Maxine Wangerud; niece, Adaline JoAnn Poppitz; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and many many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Curt Wangerud, Edna and Melvin “Bud” Poppitz.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 2 PM at Wabanica Lutheran Church north of Baudette. Visitation will be one hour prior. Memorials are preferred. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com