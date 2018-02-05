Michelle R. Hart, 59

Michelle R. Hart passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, with family by her side at her home in Grand Forks.

Michelle was born on April 8, 1958, in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Michael & Karol (Mickelson) Heffernan. She graduated from Red River High School.

Michelle worked at K-Mart, Target, IGA Foods, operated a home daycare for several years and most recently managed the Master Bread Store in Grand Forks.

She married Daniel Hart on October 10, 1981 and together they had 2 children, Joshua & Tara.

Michelle enjoyed bowling, sitting in the sun, spending time and vacationing with family & friends. She loved her nephews & nieces. She loved being Auntie Shell and of course being Gramma to Gage and Jaeger.

She will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Tara Hart; son, Joshua (Melissa) Heffernan; grandchildren, Gage & Jaeger; brothers, Patrick (Ardyce) Heffernan, Thomas (Sandy) Heffernan, Jon (Lynne) Heffernan; sister, Melissa (Dan) Ringger; brothers-in-law, Jon Hart and Scott Christensen and several nieces and nephews.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Dale & Joyce Hart; brother-in-law, Tim Hart and sister-in-law, Stephanie Hart Christensen.

The family wants to thank the Altru Cancer Center & Altru Hospice for their extraordinary care during her illness.

Above all else, Michelle wants everyone to remember her with a smile!

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com