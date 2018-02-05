Orlie Clifton Thoreson, 88, passed away on January 28, 2018, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN.

Orlie was born at the Bethesda Hospital in Crookston, MN on Oct. 13, 1929, just 7 minutes after his twin brother, Orland, was born. Their parents were Eddie and Clara Thoreson of Climax, Mn. The twins were baptized Oct. 24, 1929 at Sandhill Lutheran Church, Climax, Minnesota. Orlie and his twin grew to be loving, creative young boys. When they were two, a sister was born and at the age of nine, they had a baby brother. Orlie attended rural school, District 41, near Climax, along with his siblings, cousins and friends.

Orlie was confirmed at Sandhill Lutheran church, attended Crookston Agricultural College (AC) at Crookston, MN and entered the Army in February 1952. While in the Army, he was a radio operator in Tank Co., 22nd Infantry Division in Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1954. He married Shirley Ogaard in April 1955. They lived in Grand Forks where Orlie worked for the John Deere Implement Co. in the Parts Dept. While in Grand Forks, he was blessed with three sons, Brian, Larry and, Troy. The family moved to Cottage Grove, MN, there Orlie worked for the MN State Highway Dept. until his retirement. His wife, Shirley, passed away in 1973 and he married Clytie (Pat) Zable in 1974 in Stillwater, MN.

After his retirement, Orlie and Pat spent time in AZ and their home in Pine City, MN. Pat died in 1998 while living in AZ. He had a business of sharpening knives and scissors, and created many interesting things, wind chimes, special rakes to care for AZ lawns, canes, fun toys, etc. He was very creative and kept an organized workshop. In Sept. 2000, he married Margie Olmsted in Breckenridge, MN. They enjoyed their life in AZ and their home in Breckenridge, MN. In later life, they moved to Fargo, until he went to the Halstad Living Center to be near family. Orlie was a good natured and fun person to be around.

Orlie is survived by his wife, Margie Thoreson of Fargo, ND; son, Troy Thoreson of St. Paul; daughter-in-law Vicky Thoreson of Maplewood, MN; granddaughter Shirley Thoreson and gr. grandson Vincent of St. Paul, MN; his step daughter Susan (Wayne) Langness of Stillwater, MN; step sons, David (Sally) Zable of Stillwater, MN; Craig Olmsted of Minneapolis, MN; Clint (Mary Jo) Olmsted of Horace, ND; and Wade ( Eileen) Olmsted of Garretson, SD; and step sons-in-law Byron Anderson and Allen Burger, both of Stillwater, MN. In addition, he leaves his twin brother, Orland (Maxine) Thoreson of Rochester, MN; brother, Leon (Donna) Thoreson of Climax, MN; and his sister, Lavonne Johnson of Rodgers, MN. There are many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss Orlie very much.

Orlie is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Clara Thoreson; wives, Shirley Ogaard Thoreson and Pat Zable Thoreson; sons Brian Thoreson and Larry Thoreson; and his stepdaughters, Helen Anderson and Sandra Burger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sandhill Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Sand Hill Lutheran Church in Climax, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota