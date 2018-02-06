EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF A Meeting OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 592 (CLIMAX-SHELLY) STATE OF MINNESOTA Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 592 (Climax-Shelly), State of Minnesota, was duly held in said school district on January 24, 2018, at 6:00 O’clock p.m. for the purpose, in part, of adopting a resolution appointing election judges. Member Byron Stortroen moved the adoption of the following Resolution: RESOLUTION APPOINTING ELECTION JUDGES FOR THE FEBRUARY 13, 2018 SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 592, State of Minnesota, as follows: I. The individuals specified on EXHIBIT A attached hereto, each of whom is qualified to serve as an election judge. are hereby appointed as judges of election for the school district’s special election on February 13, 2018 to act as such at the combined polling place listed on said exhibit. 2. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast, and submit the results to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Toscha Larson. On a roll call vote, the following voted in favor: All, and the following voted against: None. whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. By order of the School Board (February 7, 2018)