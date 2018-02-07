Pick-up truck crashes into Roosevelt City Hall

As the Northern Light Region staff was preparing to send the pages of this week’s edition to press, word was received that a pick-up truck had crashed into the Roosevelt City Hall building. These pictures were sent to us by two of our readers but no other information was available at the time. The Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office was on the scene assisting the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office. The Warroad Ambulance was on scene. There was no information on injuries. Watch our website at www.page1publications.com as well as next week’s NLR for more information.