Mayo Gergerson, 75

Funeral services for Mayo Gergerson of Badger, MN will be held on Friday, February 9th at 11 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. A visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at the Duxby Cemetery at a later date.

Mayo Quentin Gregerson was born in Roseau, MN on May 30, 1943, to Gilmore and Alice (Gunderson) Gregerson. He grew up on the family farm in rural Badger and graduated from the Badger School in 1961. He enlisted in the Army in March of 1962 and served most of his military years at Fort Carson, CO. He returned to Badger in March of 1965, where he was employed by the North Star Creamery.

Mayo and Carol (Haaland) were married on December 18, 1965 at Roselund Lutheran Church in rural Badger. Mayo worked at the Badger Creamery as a butter maker, and then as manager of the produce. They lived in Badger until 1968 when they bought a farm in Moose Township north of Badger. In 1968 Mayo went to work at Polaris Industries in Roseau. Mayo worked in quality control at Polaris until 1972 when he left Polaris to dairy and grain farm.

Mayo and Carol were blessed with the birth of five wonderful children between the years of 1966 – 1974; David, Mary, Rachel, Joel, and Sara. They are also grandparents to 20 beautiful and delightful grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

Mayo and Carol sold their dairy herd in 1979 to dedicate the farm to raising small grain. They decided buying cows was the dumbest thing they had ever done, and selling them was the smartest!

Mayo was hired by the US Postal Service as a substitute Rural Mail Carrier in 1981. In 1986 he was hired as a full-time carrier in Wahpeton, ND where he worked for six months and then transferred to Route Roseau in August. The family lived in Barnesville, MN for the summer months in 1986, then returned to the family farm in late August. In 1994 Mayo and Carol sold the old original farmstead and built a new home on another location of their farm. Mayo continued at the Roseau Post Office until the fall of 2003, when he transferred to Route 2 of Badger. Mayo retired from the postal service in 2005.

Mayo was baptized at the Nanestad Lutheran Church and confirmed at Our Redeemers in Badger. When first married he and Carol belonged to Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger where they served as youth group leaders. When they moved to the farm they joined nearby Roselund Lutheran Church. Mayo served as chairman of the church and parish board for several years.

Mayo made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ in May 1975 with his brother-in-law, Bud, at a Lowell Lundstrom crusade in Warroad, MN. Mayo was instrumental in the organization of the Roseau County Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, where he served as chairman. He also served as a lay pastor at the Evangelical Free church in Badger for approximately a year. Mayo and Carol became members of the International Christian Fellowship at the Canadian border, where he served for several years as an elder & an adult Sunday school teacher.

Mayo’s hobbies included all hunting and shooting sports, reloading and ballistics. He enjoyed feeding deer and playing Pinochle; he was a farmer at heart and loved his home. Both he and Carol enjoyed fishing and traveling, for which there was never enough time. They both enjoyed spending time with family and friends, for which there was also never enough time.

Mayo loved his family and he and Carol felt that their calling in life was to their family; also to Christian leadership, teaching and discipleship. They believe that each member of their family has a unique calling in their life, and it is the hope and prayer of both that their entire family would find that call and serve the Lord in that capacity with their lives.

He was a very generous man with a loving and caring heart and he loved to help people. He always had a song he was singing. The last two weeks of his life Mayo walked around the house singing “I’ll Fly Away”.

Mayo passed away at home on February 6, 2018 at the age of 74 years, eight months. Mayo is survived by his wife, Carol; children; David (Julie) Gregerson, Mary (Joseph) Swenson, Rachel (Todd) Plocher, Joel (Angie) Gregerson, & Sara (Lars) Aarhus; grandchildren, Eric Swenson, Kjerstin Swenson-Helweg, John Swenson, Sarah Swenson, Sydney Gregerson, Hannah Gregerson, Levi Plocher, Makinzie Plocher, Cassidy Plocher, Emilie Plocher, Scarlet Phillips, Joshua Aarhus, Tristan Aarhus, Liesl Aarhus, Samuel Aarhus, Kellie Parnow, Victoria Green, Tyrah Green, Adysen Gregerson, Onah Gregerson; great-grandchildren, Emeryk Kime, Valkyr Kime, Jaelyhn Aarhus, Noa Aarhus, Braydon Phillips; He is also survived by his sisters, Lorraine Hines, Avis Naslund, Ruth Gust, Marlys Jaenicke, Marcella Gust, Sharon Henning, & Debbie Gregerson; brothers, Garfield Gregerson, Ardell Gregerson, Darrel Gregerson & all their families, & aunt Eva Gregerson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Gilmore & Alice Gregerson; brothers; Elwood, Orville, & Melford.