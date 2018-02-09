UPDATE: Pick-up truck crashes into Roosevelt City Hall

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information on an incident that occurred on Tuesday when a pickup crashed into the City Hall in Roosevelt. The accident occurred on February 6, at approximately 2:23 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Mike Paul Hansen of Cold Springs, Minnesota was driving a Chevrolet truck when he crashed it into the Roosevelt City Hall, causing extensive damage to the building.

Hansen was transported to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau by the Warroad Ambulance and was treated for his injuries. A Sheriff’s Deputy on duty conducted a search warrant for a blood draw for the ongoing investigation in the suspected driving under the influence of Hansen.

The case remains under investigation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.