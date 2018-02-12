Donald “Donnie” A. Foster, 61

Donald “Donnie” A. Foster, age 61 of Fargo, ND, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Donald “Donnie” Anthony Foster was born on August 13, 1956 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Robert and the late Phyllis (Johnson) Foster. Donnie grew up in East Grand Forks and attended East Grand Forks Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 1974. Following his high school graduation he attended the Area Vocational Technical College in East Grand Forks where he was enrolled in the Welding Program and became a certified welder. He was employed with O’ Day Tank, North Dakota State Mill and Elevator and Bert’s Trucking to name a few. Donnie was currently employed at Red River Commodities Inc. of Fargo, ND. Donnie was an optimist, an adventurist, and loved the outdoors. He loved his family, friends, his motorcycle and dogs; Denver and Buddy. He was a past and proud member of BPM’s. He loved to tell a story, joke and prank and also loved to cook and tinker.

Donnie is survived by his dad and biggest supporter, Robert D. Foster of East Grand Forks, MN; sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Hornick of Glen Burnie, MD and Dawn Dill of East Grand Forks, MN; one brother, Dan (Faye) Foster of Fargo, ND and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis R. Foster; grandparents, Bernice and Ed Waldon, Pearl and Robert Foster.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Thursday February 15, 2018.

Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2018

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota