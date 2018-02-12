Charles W. Winger, 74 of Belgrade, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018, peacefully while surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley in Little Falls. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. Charles William Winger was born on March 24, 1943, on the family farm near Newfolden, the son of Everet and Florence (Paetznick) Winger. He grew up in East Grand Forks and later rural Strathcona and attended Middle River High School, graduating in 1961. In 1962, he enlisted in the US Army and served five years. He served a Tour of Duty in Vietnam from August 1965 to August 1966. On July 20, 1965, Chuck was united in marriage to Anna Falk in Herington, KS. This union was blessed with a son and daughter. Ann and Chuck made their home in Herington, KS, from 1966 to 1976, then moved to Drayton, ND, were they lived for 31 years. He retired from Motor Coach Industries in Pembina, ND, in 2003 and moved to Belgrade, MN, in 2007. Chuck was an active and life-member of the Belgrade VFW and the American Legion in Drayton. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding the birds and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Chuck died Wednesday, January 31, 2018, peacefully surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann; children, Troy (Lorie) Winger of Baxter and Tracey (Mark) Eckstein of Belgrade; grandchildren, Claire, Mason, Aaden, Ashlee and Annika; siblings, Mark (Lillian) Winger, Tom (Patty) Winger, Mari Jo (Jason) Thomson and Kristi (Michael) Selfe; sister-in-law, JoAnn Winger and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father O’Neil Rude, and brothers Patrick and Rex.