Darren Vold, 48, Park River, ND, died Thursday, February 8, 2018 near Park River.

Darren Nicholas Vold, the son of Darrell and Pat (Sundblad) Vold was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on January 20, 1970. Darren attended school in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, graduating from East Grand Forks Senior High in 1988. Darren later graduated from Alexandria Tech with a degree in Law Enforcement. Darren married Suzanne Stengl on August 18, 1990. They lived in Alexandria, Minnesota before moving to Park River, North Dakota in 1991. Darren was employed by the Park River Police Department and later the Walsh County Sherriff’s Office. Darren enjoyed hunting and fishing and also coached hockey, basketball, and football. He served on various community boards. His family was his passion.

Darren is survived by his wife, Suzanne, Park River, ND; children, Tyler Vold, Grand Forks, and Sadie Vold ( fiancée Jesse Gilberg), Duluth, MN; parents, Darrell and Pat Vold, Pine River, MN; siblings, Lori (Grant) Pulkrabek, Warren, MN, and Tammy ( Ben) Skogerboe, Marion, IA; nieces and nephews, Garrett, Daisy, Lexie, Jake, Joseph, Ellie, Jonah, Ryan, Leah, Sam; mother and father-in-law, Jeanette and Gary Stengl, Angus, MN; sister-in-law, Melodie (Robert) Osowski, East Grand Forks, MN; brother-in-law, Shane Stengl, Maplewood, MN.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Neil and Florence Vold, John and Elsie Sundblad.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 12, 2018 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave, NW, East Grand Forks, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.