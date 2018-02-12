Donald W. Kopecky, 83

Donald W. Kopecky, age 83 of Grand Forks, ND, formally of Tabor, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Donald Wallace Kopecky was born on August 7, 1934 in Northland Township, Polk County, MN, the son of Albert and Emma (Pesek) Kopecky. Donald grew up in Northland Township and attended District #34 school. He then attended the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN and graduated in 1952. He joined the United States army and served from 1957 to 1959. Donald worked for Albert, Bill and Steve Kovar farms his entire life before retiring in 2006.

Donald is survived by sisters, Adeline Qualheim of Grand Forks, ND, Alice Lizakowski of Grand Forks, ND and Elaine Johnson of Minot, ND; one brother, Philip Kopecky of Grand Forks, ND and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Wednesday, February 14th.

Interment: Czech National Cemetery ~ Tabor, MN in the spring of 2018

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota