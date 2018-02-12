Glad turns 4H project into online business

According to Alecsys Glad, soap has been around for ages and is as common as mud, but, she likes to make her own with a bit of a twist. Glad, a Lancaster native, has been making soap for a few years. She started it as a 4H project during high school and has been hooked on it ever since.

“I learned how to make four different kinds of soap that first year,” Glad explained. “The next year [her senior year] I expanded it to more colors and scents and I made it to State Fair and made grand champion!”

It was after graduating high school that Glad realized it would be a good idea to keep making soap, turning it into a small business.

Right now, Glad runs her own online shop on Etsy.com. Her shop is called Life’s About S.O.A.P., which stands for Serving Our Almighty Power. She’s also expanded her soaps past the four she started with. Some of her favorites include grapefruit, lavender and mint, and lemongrass.

