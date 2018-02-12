KITTSON COUNTY BOARD (MN) PROCEEDINGS January 2, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS January 2, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by County Administrator Christensen. The pledge to the flag was given. The County Administrator opened the floor to nominations for Board Chairperson. Commissioner Bouvette nominated Commissioner Olson for Board Chairperson. Commissioner Gillie nominated Commissioner Younggren for Board Chairperson. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to cease nominations. After discussing the two nominations on the floor, Commissioner Younggren withdrew her name from consideration. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to elect Commissioner Olson as Board Chairperson for 2018. The County Administrator turned the meeting over to Chairman Olson who then opened the floor to nominations for Vice Chair. Commissioner Wikstrom nominated Commissioner Younggren for Board Vice-Chairman which was seconded by Commissioner Gillie. A motion was made by Chairman Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot for Commissioner Younggren. The agenda was approved as presented. Approval of the minutes from the December 28, 2017 board meeting was tabled until the next meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Wikstrom Telephone Co $3,934.95 18 Payments less than $2000 $7,300.60 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid. Meal Reimbursements: $0.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the Per Diem payments for the month of December. Committee reports were given. Pursuant to mailed notice bids were received and opened for the publishing requirements for 2018 and read as follows: PROPOSAL FOR “FIRST” PAPER BID AMOUNT FOR STANDARD ADVERTISING UNIT (1” X 2 1/11” WIDE) Includes County Board Proceedings, Public Notices, and any other publications required by law or submitted ENTERPRISE NORTH STAR by various county departments (based on 6 point type), except Summary of Financial Statements $ 3.10 2.45 Cost for each additional week of publication, if needed. $ 3.10 2.45 Any portion which can be Electronic Mail (E-mail) $ 3.10 2.45 Summary of Financial Statement: (one week only) Any portion requiring type set by the printer $ 4.30 2.45 Any portion which can be reproduced from statements prepared by the County Administrator determined by publisher $ 4.30 2.45 Any portion which can be Electronic Mail (E-mail) $ 4.30 2.45 PROPOSAL FOR “SECOND” PAPER” BID AMOUNT FOR STANDARD ADVERTISING UNIT (1” X 2 1/11” WIDE) Includes publishing any public notice or other publication ENTERPRISE NORTH STAR submitted by various county departments in addition to or other than the Official “First” Paper(based on 6 point type), except Summary of Financial Statements $ 4.75 3.45 Cost for each additional week of publication, if needed. $ 4.75 3.45 Any portion which can be Electronic Mail (E-mail) $ 4.75 3.45 Summary of Financial Statement: (one week only) Any portion requiring type set by the printer $ 4.75 3.45 Any portion which can be reproduced from statements prepared by the County Administrator determined by publisher $ 4.75 3.45 Any portion which can be Electronic Mail (E-mail) $ 4.75 3.45 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Bouvette to adopt the following resolution: #18-01 2018 NEWSPAPER BE IT RESOLVED that the North Star News is hereby designated by the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Kittson, State of Minnesota, the newspaper in which shall be published the 2018 County Board Proceedings pursuant to MSA 375.12, Financial Statement for Kittson County for 2017 pursuant to MSA 375.17, the list of real estate taxes remaining delinquent in Kittson County on the first day of January 2018 pursuant to MSA 279.09 and all other legal notices required by the county. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Kittson County Enterprise is hereby designated by the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Kittson, State of Minnesota, the newspaper in which the second publication of the Financial Statement for 2017 shall be published pursuant to MSA 375.17 and all other legal notices required by the county. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the following committee appointments for 2018 (1 year terms except as noted): ADA Committee: Eric Christensen, Victor Camacho, Loren Younggren, Kelly Bengtson & Mark Lundberg. AMC Delegates: Corey Wikstrom, Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette, Leon Olson, Betty Younggren, Kelly Bengtson, Eric Christensen & Kathy Johnson Budget Committee: Corey Wikstrom, Leon Olson, Eric Christensen & Shirley Swenson Consolidated Conservation Joint Powers Natural Resources Board: Corey Wikstrom, Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette, Leon Olson & Betty Younggren Courthouse Building Committee: Joe Bouvette, Betty Younggren, Eric Christensen & Victor Camacho. Economic Development Authority: Betty Younggren, Leon Olson, Gerald Carlson, Lorna Hemmes, Pete Kautzman, Cindy Christopherson & George Hanson Employee Relations: Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette, Eric Christensen, Mark Wilwant, Keith Klegstad, Lois Diamond-Berg & Roger Malm Environmental Committee: Corey Wikstrom & Theresia Gillie Extension Committee: 1 Year Terms – Betty Younggren & Theresia Gillie, 3 Year Terms – Mark Larson, Paul Hanson, Loren Younggren General Government: Corey Wikstrom, Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette, Leon Olson & Betty Younggren GIS Committee: Marian Paulson, Kelly Bengtson, Eric Christensen, Pat Klegstad, Kristi Hultgren, Barb O’Hara, Dan Money & Corey Wikstrom Health and Safety: Kelly Bengtson, Corey Wikstrom, Melissah Lundeen & Eric Christensen Kittson County Loan Pool: Theresia Gillie Kittson County Surveyor: Dan Fischer Law Library Board: Leon Olson Local Board of Health: Corey Wikstrom, Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette, Leon Olson, Betty Younggren & Cindy Urbaniak Local Road Improvement Committee: Joe Bouvette & Theresia Gillie MN Rural Counties Caucus: Primary: Leon Olson; Alternates: Corey Wikstrom, Theresia Gillie, Joe Bouvette & Betty Younggren North Kittson Rural Water: Joe Bouvette and Bill Sugden (4 year terms) NW Community Action: Leon Olson NW MN Mental Health Board: Betty Younggren NW MN Juvenile Center Board: Ken Peterson (4 year term) NW Regional Library Board: Vacant NW Emergency Communications Board: Primary: Corey Wikstrom; Alternate: Barb O’Hara NW Regional Radio Advisory Committee: Primary: Pat Klegstad; Alternates: Kelly Kukowski Personnel & Negotiation Committee: Joe Bouvette, Leon Olson & Eric Christensen Purchasing Committee: Joe Bouvette & Corey Wikstrom Quin County Advisory Board: Cindy Urbaniak (2 year term) Technology Committee: Kristi Hultgren, Marian Paulson, Eric Christensen & Corey Wikstrom Transportation Advisory Committee: Theresia Gillie Wellness Committee: Shirley Swenson, Keith Klegstad, Mary Olson & Betty Younggren with 2 seats vacant A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Youunggren and unanimously carried to approve the following Association of Minnesota Counties committee appointments for 2018: Environment and Natural Resources: Leon Olson General Government: Betty Younggren Health & Human Services: Joe Bouvette Public Safety: Theresia Gillie Transportation: Corey Wikstrom A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to eliminate the 9-1-1 Committee. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to eliminate the representative to the Comprehensive Local Water Plan Joint Powers Board until it is needed. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. The Department is currently dealing with drifting issues and has plows out on all the paved roads. An order for 150 tons of road salt is expected in soon. The department has requested that a stream gauge be installed on the Red River at the bridge on Trunk Highway 175 to provide more accurate flood information in the gap between gauges at Drayton and Pembina. The County was awarded a $315,000 Transportation Economic Development grant for a frontage road and turn lane on Trunk Highway 75 near the CHS canola plant. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $450,000 with Kittson County providing $40,000 of in-kind engineering services. Bengtson acknowledged the County Board’s recent transfer of $640,000 to the Road & Bridge fund to cover a yearend shortfall and noted that due to delays the department is still waiting on approximately $844,000 in state aid payments from the State of Minnesota from 2017 work. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the final payments on tied projects SAP 035-602-001($12,554.71), SAP035-629-001 ($12,623.87), and CP17-73-02 ($898.48) in the amount of $26,077.06 to Knife River Materials. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve the payment of the following appropriations and authorize the County Administrator to issue warrants from the Revenue Fund to the following entities: Budgeted Appropriated Kittson Soil & Water (Ag Inspector) $11,700.00 $ 5,850.00 Kittson Soil & Water $63,000.00 $15,750.00 Kittson County Historical Society $61,000.00 $15,250.00 Kittson County Ag Society $22,500.00 $ 5,000.00 Kittson County HOSPICE $ 7,500.00 $ 3,750.00 NW Regional Library $65,000.00 $16,250.00 Emerging Leadership Program $ 400.00 $ 400.00 MN Red River Development Assoc. $ 800.00 $ 800.00 RSVP of the Red River Valley $ 1,000.00 $ 1,000.00 Kittson County EDA $10,000.00 $10,000.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #18-02 COUNTY ATTORNEY 2018 REIMBURSEMENT BE IT RESOLVED that the County Attorney, Roger Malm, shall be reimbursed at the rate of $3,680.00 per month for 2018 to cover office, staff, equipment and incidental expenses, the County Administrator being authorized and instructed to issue warrants on a monthly basis. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to set the reimbursement to townships and cities for Pocket Gophers for 2018 at the rate of $.50 per gopher. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-03 2018 ELECTED & APPOINTED SALARY WHEREAS, The Kittson County Board of Commissioners did hereby establish the 2018 salaries for elected and appointed officials at its December 7, 2017 meeting, and WHEREAS, The Kittson County Board of Commissioners subsequently adopted a new pay scale at its December 19, 2017 meeting, effectively changing the salaries of some of the County’s elected and appointed officials, BE IT RESOLVED that the salaries to be paid to certain elected and appointed officials are hereby revised for the period of December 17, 2017 through December 15, 2018 to the following rates: Kristi Hultgren, County Recorder $ 71,760.00 Steve Porter, County Sheriff $ 78,520.00 Marian Paulson, County Assessor $ 78,936.00 Kathy Johnson, County Social Services Director $ 86,236.80 Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. The 4th Quarter and Year-to-Date 2017 payroll reports were presented for information. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that a solution to the HSA contribution limit for 2018 had been found. It was previously reported that due to the limit, some employees on the county’s $6,350 high deductible health plan may be forced into a VEBA account to avoid IRS penalties. The County now has access to a hybrid account where the County will contribute up to the IRS HSA limit and then contribute any excess into a VEBA account with spending restrictions. The Board adjourned to January 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. _________________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: _______________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator