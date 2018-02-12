Norman Renden, 90

Norman Renden, age 90, of Lakeville, MN, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at Highview Hills in Lakeville, MN.

Norman Renden was born December 28th, 1927 the son of the late Nels and Emma (Smaaland) Renden, Jr. in Traill County, on a farm southeast of Mayville, North Dakota. He enlisted in the United States Army during World War II, serving his country with the 17th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron in Germany. He then served with the Constabulary forces in the Occupation Forces in Germany and Japan. Norman also served in the Korean War and was assigned to the 382 and the General Hospital outside of Osaka, Japan. He obtained the rank of sergeant and received three honorable discharges from military service. Norman married Jean Stinar on May 17th, 1952 at the United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. He worked at Armour and Company and then at Pillsbury as a Processing Unit Manager and Maintenance Service Manager in the Purchasing Department for 30 years until his retirement. Norman enjoyed spending time with family, friends, his granddaughters, in addition to fishing, playing cards, landscaping and making his great lefsa that was enjoyed by family and friends.

Norman is survived by a son, Terry Renden, Grand Forks, ND; and four daughters, Linda (Grant) Hicinbothem, Layton, UT, Janell (Jim) Melby, Bloomington, MN, Annette Renden, Lakeville, MN and Vickie Renden, Farmington, MN; four granddaughters, Lisa Hicinbothem, Kylee (Brandon) Fuller, Katelyn Renden and Melissa Melby; two great grandsons, Landon and Rylan Fuller; and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery South in Grand Forks, ND ~ Spring 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota