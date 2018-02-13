Foreclosure: Henry A. Rieke and Carol D. Rieke

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE DATE: February 14, 2018 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. Date of Mortgage: February 1, 2008 2. Mortgagors: Henry A. Rieke and Carol D. Rieke 3. Mortgagees: Border State Bank 4. Recording Information: Recorded on February 7, 2008 as Document Number 84763, in the Office of the County Recorder of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. 5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: none INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 31.14.34.010 7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: A tract of land in the SE¼ SW¼ of Section 14, Township 160 North, Range 30 West, of the Fifth Principal Meridian, more fully described as follows: Starting at the southeast corner of the SW¼ of said Section 14; thence, 282 feet west along said section line; thence, north at 90° right angle to said east-west line a distance of 540 feet, this now being the west line; thence, east at 90° right angle along a line parallel to said south line a distance of 282 feet; thence, south at 90° right angle along said quarterline and parallel to said west line a distance of 540 feet, to point of beginning. 8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 3084 15th St. SE, Baudette MN 56623 OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA 9. The person holding the Mortgage is a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name(s) of the transaction agent, residential mortgage servicer, and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Border State Bank, organized and existing under the laws of Minnesota. The transaction agent’s mortgage identification number, if stated on the Mortgage, is: not stated 10. The name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Border State Bank. INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $25,776.35. 13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $42,697.65. 14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, at public auction on April 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Department, 206 8th Ave. SE, Baudette MN 56623. 15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six months after the date of sale. 16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2018. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER TA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Nora L. Crumpton, #0392570 Anderson Law Offices, P.A. P.O. Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Border State Bank Publish February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2018