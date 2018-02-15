Bonnie Kay (Sollund) Boie, 66

Bonnie Kay (Sollund) Boie, age 66, of Minneapolis, passed away after a long courageous battle with breast cancer on February 3, 2018. She was surrounded by the love of her life Darrell, her daughters, son-in-laws and a granddaughter. Bonnie was an officer of Q SHOP, loved gardening, fishing and spending time at the lake. She is survived by husband of 46 years Darrell; daughters Jami Peterson (Robbie) and Christy Duran (Adrian); grandchildren Cooper, Kaylin, Lillian and Devin; six siblings and many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services to be held February 17 at 1 p.m. at Living Table UCC, 3805 E 40th St, Mpls, MN. Memorials preferred to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.