Douglas L. Nordin, 76, of Karlstad, MN, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center, Thief River Falls, MN. Douglas Lee Nordin was born in Karlstad, MN, on November 18, 1941 to Donald “Vernie” and Clarice (Moen) Nordin. He grew up in Karlstad and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1959. In 1962, Doug enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea at the DMZ at Panmunjom. Following his discharge, he returned to Karlstad and worked for Carlson Oil Co. He later moved to Minneapolis where he worked for the Canteen Company. On December 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Connie Pederson. In 1980, they returned to Karlstad where they operated Nordin’s Café. They divorced in 1985. On October 20, 1990, he married Corrine White. They divorced in 1997. Over the years Doug enjoyed golfing and watching sports on TV, most notably the Vikings and Twins. Doug is survived by his sons, Eric (Martha) Nordin of Maplewood, MN, Jed (Melanie) Nordin of Park Rapids, MN and Thom (Betsy) Nordin of Andover, MN; grandchildren, Wyatt, Tucker, Kinley, Alec, Brady and Mari; brother, Jan (Diedre) Nordin of Thief River Falls, MN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Wester. Visitation and funeral will be Tuesday, February 13, at First Lutheran Church, Karlstad, MN. Interment will be at Karlstad City Cemetery Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com