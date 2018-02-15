Evelyn Anderson, 92, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away at Karlstad Healthcare Center in Karlstad, Minnesota on Wednesday morning, January 31, 2018. Evelyn Francis Johnson Hastings was born June 5, 1925 to Abel and Violet (Dreher) Johnson on her grandparents (Otto Dreher) farm in Jupiter Township near Lake Bronson. In 1927 Evelyn’s mother married Keith Hastings. He later adopted Evelyn and her sister, Verna. She grew up in rural Lake Bronson and attended the Dreher and Bjornberg schools and graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1944. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Her favorite bible verse was John 3:16. During her youth she worked on several family farms, helping with the housework and watching their children. In 1942 Evelyn worked at small café near the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis. She returned home in the fall of that year. On June 11, 1944 Evelyn married her childhood friend, Fredie Anderson. They rented a farm just north of Goodridge, Minnesota and later moved to Thief River Falls. They worked for the Younggren farm near Northcote, Minnesota until 1946 when their dream of buying a farm near Lake Bronson came true. Evelyn and Fredie worked together raising, sheep, beef cattle, pigs and dairy cattle. After farming for many years they retired and moved to Thief River Falls. Evelyn loved her church and served as secretary treasurer. She was a leader for the Jupiter Busy Bee 4-H Club. Evelyn was a member of Artists Unlimited and painted around 125 pictures, taking home many ribbons. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, baking and visiting friends and family. In 2016 Fredie entered the Karlstad Nursing Home and Evelyn moved to assisted living. Fredie passed away on March 1, 2016. Family members include a daughter, Violet Anderson, Thief River Falls, MN; a son, ElRay Anderson, Underwood, MN; six grandchildren, Faith, Brenda, Mindy, Shana, Joel and Nikki; 14 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Shana; four sisters, Verna, Eleanor, Violet and Mildred; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Anderson. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Corienne Jacobson, organist; Wesley and Barbara Staie and Everett and Kathy Englund, special music. Honorary casket bearers will be family and friends. Casket bearers will be Joel Anderson, Tyler Foss, Dillon Cieklinski, Kyle Nelson, Dallas Nelson, Zak Gerszewski and Adam Anderson. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, Minnesota.