Kittson County Board Proceedings January 16, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Commissioner Bouvette was absent. Commissioner Wikstrom was absent to start the meeting. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the December 28, 2017 County Board meeting as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the January 2, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 2,258.07 Agri Valley 2,581.51 Alerus Financial 2,781.00 Assn of MN Counties 5,061.00 Johnson Oil Company 4,370.81 BELTRAMI CO TREASURER 16,167.00 Kittson County 19,838.00 CivicPlus 4,150.00 Kittson Health Insurance 55,174.25 Collins Funeral Home Inc 4,600.00 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 Compass Minerals America 16,340.17 Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 43,593.00 DLT Solutions LLC 8,630.43 NW MN Service Coop-BCBS 60,398.50 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 4,539.86 PKM Electric Cooperative 2,245.54 Johnson Oil Company 8,372.56 Select Account 22,447.86 Johnson-Green Funeral Service Inc 3,550.00 City Of Hallock 3,351.24 Kittson County DAC 11,181.80 Kittson Soil & Water 7,500.00 Kittson County Highway Dept 3,004.81 Knife River Materials 26,077.06 Marco 2,323.74 Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 50,447.00 MCCC M & I Lockbox 4,975.00 NW MN Service Coop-BCBS 64,465.50 MN Sheriff’s Association 2,958.00 Ottertail Power Company 2,233.00 MRCC 2,200.00 116 Payments less than $2000 38,491.55 Next Chapter Technology, Inc 12,450.00 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it Northwest Mn Household Hazardous 4,190.00 include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Rural Transportation Collaborative 3,040.20 Meal Reimbursements: $0.00 Committee Reports were given. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the setting the 2018 County Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting as June 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. County Administrator Christensen presented the County Board with an option for electronic handheld tablets for the County Board to use for its meetings. The tablets will cost $246.04 each. The County Board instructed Christensen to proceed with acquiring 3 tablets to start. Commissioner Wikstrom arrived at the meeting. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that he had received a request for a county provided cell phone for one of the departments. Currently the County provides cell phones for the deputies and stipends totaling $75 per month to the highway department. Christensen asked the department heads to provide him with a list of employees that might have need for a cell phone. He then recommended that there are 5 employees in his opinion where an argument could be made that a county provided cell phone would be a benefit: the Emergency Manager, the Highway Engineer (currently receiving a stipend), the Highway Maintenance Foreman (currently receiving a stipend), the Social Services Director, and the on-call Child Protection Worker. Christensen noted that for $125 per month (plus taxes), the County could put all 5 on a group plan with 60% of the cost offset by stopping the cell phone stipends. With the new plan, cell phones could be acquired for about $30 a piece. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve getting a cell phone plan and phones for 5 cell phones for the Emergency Manager, the Highway Engineer, the Highway Maintenance Foreman, the Social Services Director, and the on-call Child Protection Worker. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution: #18-04 AFFIRMING KITTSON COUNTY’S SUPPORT FOR STATE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS FOR REGIONAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CRISIS PROGRAM FACILITIES AND PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING FOR PEOPLE WITH BEHAVIORAL HEALTH NEEDS WHEREAS, Minnesota’s mental health continuum of care is underdeveloped, creating harmful and expensive gaps in an individual’s treatment; and WHEREAS, Minnesota’s mental health system does not have the capacity to consistently respond to the needs of individuals in crisis with appropriate treatment options; and WHEREAS, individuals experiencing a mental health crisis are often diverted to jails and other facilities ill-equipped for their care while awaiting inpatient treatment; and WHEREAS, individuals ready for discharge from inpatient treatment can be detained at inpatient facilities because there is a scarcity of supportive housing units to transition to; and WHEREAS, the gaps in Minnesota’s mental health system are not only damaging to individuals and their families, but also result in an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars; and WHEREAS, Minnesota has an opportunity to improve its mental health continuum of care through investments in new permanent supportive housing and regional behavioral health crisis program facilities; now, therefore, BE IT RESOLVED, Kittson County supports state capital investments for regional behavioral health crisis program facilities and permanent supportive housing for people with behavioral health needs. Voting in favor: Commissioners Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. Meeting with the County Board was Keith Klegstad, Assistant Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Klegstad updated the Count Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. The Department has submitted an application for $510,000 in federal Highway Aid to overlay CSAH 10 from trunk Highway 59 east to the Roseau County line. He also updated the status of 2018’s planned projects. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the final payment on project SAP 035-610-010 in the amount of $16,759.75 to Knife River Materials. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the final payment on project SAP 035-640-001 in the amount of $43,966.97 to Spruce Valley Corp. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to advertise for tied projects SP 035-622-008, SP 035-622-009, & SP 035-070-008 (all on CSAH 22 west of CSAH 5). A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to advertise for tied projects SAP 035-615-010 (CSAH 15 south of CSAH 4) and SAP 035-627-005 CSAH 27 in the city limits of Lancaster). A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the final payment on tied projects SAP 035-598-010 and SAP 035-613-010 (culvert replacement projects) in the amounts of $3,601.07 and $3,759.47, respectively, to Taggart Construction. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the resignation, with regret, of Jeff Sorenson effective January 24, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to advertise for a Maintenance III position. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 Pay Equity Report for submission to the state. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve changing the band and grade for the County Engineer to D72 and the Social Services Director to D71 upon the recommendation of Bjorklund Consulting. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to appoint Alyssa Morris and Amanda Tronick to the Kittson County Wellness committee. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 solid waste licenses for Anderson Sanitation and Northern Sanitation and the sanitary landfill and recycling licenses for the MarKit Landfill. The Board adjourned to February 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRMAN ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 14