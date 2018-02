An aeration system will be activated on or after February 22, 2018 in front of the dam on the west end of Lake Bronson within Lake Bronson State Park. The purpose of the aerator is to benefit winter dam operations. Thin ice and open water will result from the aeration process. For your safety, keep away from the area marked with thin ice signs. If you have any questions, please call Lake Bronson State Park at 218-754-2200.