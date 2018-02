The 33rd annual Lake Bronson Lions Club Fishing Derby was held on a cold windy day, Sunday, February 11, on Lake Bronson. 201 adults and 67 children registered and came to ice fish, despite the -21 windchill.

Prize money was awarded for top walleye, angled Northern, Speared Northern, and Angled Perch.

