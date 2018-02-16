City clerk files lawsuit against City of Kennedy

Kennedy City Clerk/Treasurer Mary Cooney has filed a lawsuit in Minnesota District Court against the City of Kennedy, current council members, and one former council member.

In a news release from Cooney’s attorney Adrianna Shannon of Shannon Law, LLC, Minneapolis, MN, Cooney claims the city unlawfully held closed-door meetings, suspended her employment for unstated reasons, and refused to produce records of the meetings.

