City clerk files lawsuit against City of Kennedy

Kennedy City Clerk/Treasurer Mary Cooney has filed a lawsuit in Minnesota District Court against the City of Kennedy, current council members, and one former council member.

In a news release from Cooney’s attorney Adrianna Shannon of Shannon Law, LLC, Minneapolis, MN, Cooney claims the city unlawfully held closed-door meetings, suspended her employment for unstated reasons, and refused to produce records of the meetings.

For more on this story, see this week’s North Star News.