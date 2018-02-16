Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Finally warmer temperatures to begin on Tuesday . With subzero weather, fishing was challenging so working every fish was crucial. Electronics key. Resorts fishing in deep mud in 30-33′ while some in shallower 24-27′. A rattle on jigging lure and a minnow on a plain hook on dead stick rod effective. Gold, pink, and other glow colors best . Pike already active in shallow water. A uger extension needed if fishing on your own with 3+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st , walleyes open through April 14 , pike all year.

Rainy River pushing out some nice walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.