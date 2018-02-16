Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Finally warmer temperatures to begin on Tuesday. With subzero weather, fishing was challenging so working every fish was crucial. Electronics key. Resorts fishing in deep mud in 30-33′ while some in shallower 24-27′. A rattle on jigging lure and a minnow on a plain hook on dead stick rod effective. Gold, pink, and other glow colors best. Pike already active in shallow water. Auger extension needed if fishing on your own with 3+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike all year.Rainy River pushing out some nice walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.The NW Angle continues to give up nice fish. Walleyes and saugers in 20-24′. Pink and white/gold spoons have been good. In Ontario waters, walleyes in 24-28′, focus reefs and points. Crappies in deeper holes of 28-32′. Mortality rate is high for released crappies in 25′ or deeper, catch fish and move on. Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.