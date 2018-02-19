Jay Erickson, 79, of Greenbush, MN, died Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his home.

Jay Larry Erickson was born July 16, 1938, in Solar Township, Roseau Co., MN, to parents Ernest & Adeline Erickson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended the Island Home School and the Haug-Leo School. As a young man of 15, he left the area to work at Scobey, Montana. In 1961 he was drafted into the US Army and proudly served for two years in Germany, where he drove a two-ton truck with an 8 inch Howitzer behind. He later worked at a missile base at Neche, ND, and then at many paving companies as a hot plant operator. The last 22 years, he worked for the Roseau Co. Highway Dept. as a snow plow operator and crusher operator. He retired in 2000.

Jay married Sharon Kaml in 1964. To this union two daughters were born.

Jay loved gardening and mowing his yard, as well as plowing snow. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and bird & squirrel watching. He always enjoyed decorating and baking for Christmas and playing Santa Claus for many friends, family and neighbors. He could also play a mean game of marbles and Mexican train. Jay was known to play a trick or two on anyone, keeping everyone on their toes. He enjoyed spending every moment possible with his family, friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years—Sharon. 2 daughters—Patsy Erickson of Thief River Falls, MN & Denise (Brian) Aune of Pequot Lakes, MN.

2 grandchildren—Courtney Aune of Breezy Point, MN & Travis Aune of Pequot Lakes, MN.

A great-granddaughter that he nicknamed “Mouse”—Presleigh Lynn Aune of Breezy Point, MN.

His mother-in-law—Dorothy Olson of Karlstad, MN.

His sister—Harriet Melby of Roseau, MN.

2 brothers—Gale (Shirley) Erickson of Hoople, ND & Roy (Billie) Erickson of Tucson, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, fathers-in-law—Joe Kaml & Milton Olson and 3 infant brothers, and brothers-in-law—Ricky Olson & Leslie Melby.

Funeral Services were held at on Friday, February 16 in United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Todd Erickson, officiating. Rachel Green was the organist, Bill Forbister and Pastor Todd Erickson provided the vocal music.

Pallbearers were David Dokken, Karl Kjersten, Les Peterson, Laverne Voll, Jeff & Tim Erickson, Ronnie Novacek & James Foley. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Jay’s former co-workers at Roseau County Highway Dept.

Military Honors were performed by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush.

Burial will be in the springtime.

Arrangements with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.