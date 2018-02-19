Kennis Anderson, 90, of Greenbush, MN went home to be with his loving wife on Friday, February 9, 2018 in LifeCare Roseau Manor at Roseau, MN. Kennis Merle Anderson, the son of Joseph G. & Mamie (Anderson) Anderson, was born on October 24, 1927 at the family home farm. He attended Greenbush School and enlisted into the US Army after the 11th grade. He was in the Occupational Forces and served in Japan. In 1949 Kennis and his brother Dale bought the home farm. He married Lila Elizabeth Lorenson on October 21, 1950 and they raised a large family of nine children. Kennis bought Dale’s share of the farm. He started working for Land O’Lakes in 1963 driving milk truck. He retired in 1991. He continued to farm and later sold his farm to his sons. Kennis was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush. He is survived by children: VerJean (Robert) Streeter of Lino Lakes, MN. Eleen Barrett of Roseau, MN, Jeff (Julie) Anderson of Greenbush, Laurie (Ian) Hart of Greenbush, Karalyn Anderson of Greenbush, Bruce (Carol) Anderson of Greenbush, Bradley (Lynnette) Anderson of Windom, MN and Rebecca (David) Lorenson of Greenbush. 17 Grandchildren and 27 Great-grandchildren. Son-in-law—Merlyn Lindemoen of Newfolden, MN. Brothers—Virgil Anderson of Rogers, MN & Cassel (Gloria) Anderson of Buffalo, MN. Sister—Adrian Pietig of Minneapolis. Brother-in-law—Eldor (Charmaine) Lorenson of Greenbush. Sisters-in-law—Helen Anderson of Churchville, NY, Kay Anderson of Badger, MN & Deloris Lorenson of Greenbush. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife—Lila on June 30, 2017, Daughter—Terri Lindemoen, Grandchildren—Michelle Swanson, J.R. Cummings & Baby Boy Kennis Lindemoen. Sister—Mayvis (Jim) Lerum, Brothers—Glenee (Ann) & Dale (Dorothy) Anderson, Brothers-in law—Clifford (Dorothy), Edward (Violet), Melvin (Jane), & Randy Lorenson & Don Pietig; Sisters-in-law—Lillian (Edward Vacura & Melvin) Koehnlein and Delores (Edwin) Stromlund. Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 17 at 2 PM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. Music was provided by Linda Sovde, pianist and vocal music by Arlene Jenson. Scripture Readers were Bradley Anderson and Ian Hart. The pallbearers were grandsons, Chris, Kendall, & Ben Anderson, Eric Lindemoen & Rhett Cummings. Military Honors were performed by the Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush. Burial will be in the Lorenson Family Cemetery, rural Strathcona, MN in the spring. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Gieseke Funeral Chapel