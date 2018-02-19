Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Weather forecast looks to be consistent starting Wednesday with average temps in the mid 20’s. Consistency typically good. Right now anglers are working fish hard and putting fish in the pail. Electronics are playing a huge roll as some walleyes suspended as far as 10 feet below the ice. Most resorts are out in 31′ with some in a touch shallower. More saugers in deep mud with walleyes shallower. Reefs to the west also productive with a few perch being pulled in as well. Rattle and flutter action spoons doing well. G old, pink, and other glow colors best . Pike already active in shallow water. A uger extension needed if fishing on your own with 3+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake through March 31st , walleyes open through April 14 , pike all year.

Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.