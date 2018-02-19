Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Weather forecast looks to be consistent starting Wednesday with average temps in the mid 20’s. Consistency typically good. Right now anglers are working fish hard and putting fish in the pail. Electronics are playing a huge roll as some walleyes suspended as far as 10 feet below the ice. Most resorts are out in 31′ with some in a touch shallower. More saugers in deep mud with walleyes shallower. Reefs to the west also productive with a few perch being pulled in as well. Rattle and flutter action spoons doing well. Gold, pink, and other glow colors best. Pike already active in shallow water. Auger extension needed if fishing on your own with 3+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike all year.Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.The NW Angle continues to put nice fish in the bucket. Walleyes and saugers in good numbers. 20-24′ early and late, 26-30′ during day. In Ontario waters, crappies in deeper holes of 28-32′ on light tackle set ups. Mortality rate is high for released crappies in 25′ or deeper, catch fish and move on. Walleyes all over! Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.