Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota monday, january 22, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, and Thompson. Board members absent: Useldinger. Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on January 8, 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the agenda as presented. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the revised FY18 budget as presented and attached. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to accept the resignation of Kayte Carson from Route 11, effective January 26, 2018, but she will continue as a substitute bus driver. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to accept the resignation of Mark Kudryavtsev, bus driver, effective January 17, 2018. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire Patrick Compton as an Industrial Technology instructor beginning with the 2018-19 school year at B30, Step 9. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire Ilyas Ahmed as a bus driver beginning January 18, 2018. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to increase the hours of Anab Olaad, paraprofessional, by 14 hours per week for a total of 32.5 hours per week. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve an eight-week childcare leave of absence for Kelley Sobolik beginning approximately March 22, 2018. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve a six-week childcare leave of absence for Sahra Gureye, paraprofessional, beginning approximately March 6, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the January 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $4,402.07. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount VFW Post 3817 New Heights RedCat Audio System 1,367.00 American Legion Post 157 New Heights RedCat Audio System 200.00 PS Doors Senior High Student Council 500.00 EGF Booster Club Girls Soccer Turf Mannequin 415.00 EGF Booster Club Softball Backspin Tee 459.98 EGF Booster Club Track Starting Blocks 1,678.20 EGF Booster Club Girls Soccer HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Girls Basketball Shooting Shirts 1,223.11 EGF Booster Club Volleyball Warm Ups 522.10 EGF Booster Club Girls Hockey HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Baseball Field Tarp 600.00 EGF Booster Club Boys Hockey HUDL 400.00 EGF Booster Club Boys Hockey Delano/Orono Overnight 2,068.75 EGF Booster Club Cross Country Overnight 1,594.78 EGF Booster Club Boys Basketball Warm Ups 1,625.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $13,453.92 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:36 p.m. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (February 21, 2018)