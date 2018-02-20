CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MN/ORDINANCE NO. 23 4th SERIES

ORDINANCE NO. 23 4th SERIES AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA, PURSUANT TO CITY CHARTER CHAPTER IV, SECTION 4.02 AMENDING CITY CODE TITLE III: ADMINISTRATION, CHAPTER 31 ENTITLED “DEPARTMENTS, BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS” BY ADDING SECTION 31.65 THOUGH 31.68 ENTITLED “PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION” AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE CITY CODE CHAPTER 10 “GENERAL PROVISIONS” AND SECTION 10.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY PROVISIONS. THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS ORDAINS: SECTION: 1 That Title III of the City Code is hereby amended to include a Section establishing a park and Recreation Commission pursuant to Chapter IV, Section 4.02 of the City Charter to read as follows: § 31.65 ESTABLISHMENT OF A PARK AND RECREATIONAL COMMISSION. A City Park and Recreation Commission for the City of East Grand Forks, MN is Established. § 31.66 COMPOSITION The Park and Recreation Commission shall consist of 7 members. The Council shall select 2 members of the Commission from its own members. The two Council commissioners shall not be appointed chairman or hold any other office on the commission. The remaining 5 members shall consist of one commissioner from each ward, be appointed by the Mayor with approval of council, and shall serve without compensation. Two (2) of these 5 members shall be initially appointed as a Commissioner for a one (1) year term, two (2) shall be initially appointed for a two (2) year term, and the remaining member shall be appointed for a three (3) year term. Thereafter, all Commissioners shall be appointed for three (3) year terms. Both original and successive appointees shall hold their offices until their successors are appointed and qualified. A vacancy is created on the Board of Commissioners when the Council member of the Board of Commissioners ends council membership. A vacancy for this or any reason must be filed for the balance of the unexpired term in the way the original appointment was made. A Commissioner may be removed by the Mayor, with the approval of the Council, for Cause after a hearing. The Commission may also have ex officio members from interested organizations in the community. The ex-officio members shall be invited to attend by Motion of the Commission passed by a majority vote. Ex-officio members are non-voting positions. § 31.67 OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES. Immediately after appointment, the Board of Commissioners shall elect 1 of its members Chair and 1 of its members as Vice Chair. The Board of Commissioners shall appoint a Secretary who need not be a member of the Commission, who shall be responsible for the records of the Commission and such other duties as the Commission may determine. The Park and Recreation Director may also serve as the Secretary. § 31.68 BY LAWS. The Board of Commissioners shall submit proposed by laws to the Council for its consideration. The by laws shall not take effect until approved by the Council. Thereafter, the Board of Commissioners shall amend its by laws only with the Council approval. SECTION: 2 This ordinance adopting the Code of Ordinances, and the Code of Ordinances itself, shall take effect upon publication of this ordinance in the city’s official newspaper and be given the number 23, 4th Series. Voting Aye: Olstad, Grassel, DeMers, Pokrzywinski, Riopelle, and Tweten. Voting Nay: Vetter. Absent: None. The President declared the Ordinance passed. ATTEST: PASSED: February 6, 2018 City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer President of Council I hereby approve the foregoing Ordinance this 6th day of February, 2018. Mayor (February 21, 2018)