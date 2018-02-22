Adding up to more than a state trip

Before joining math league this year, Greenbush-Middle River freshman Ryan Hlucny wasn’t completely infatuated with math, enjoying both math and science. How about now? Well, when he entered high school and math league, the subject of math took the spotlight.

“When I actually got into Math League, I realized how just awesome and fun it (math) is,” Hlucny said. “And the problem-solving aspect of it is just so rewarding when you actually figure out and solve something that you just couldn’t figure out.”

Well, that interest to solve math problems and his participation on this year’s GMR Math League team led him to a feat no GMR student has ever achieved: a trip to this year’s Minnesota State High School Mathematics League Tournament on March 12 in South St. Paul. But, as Hlucny explained, being a part of Math League has added up to more than a state tournament berth for him.

Starting slow the first couple meets, Ryan began to catch and see better results in meets three to five (the final meet), beginning to really hit his stride. For quite some time, he was tied for first place in his conference, including going into that final meet. This didn’t make finding out he was going to state any less enjoyable for him or his Math League Coach Tara Kern.

“I was really, really excited about that (hearing I was going to state),” Hlucny said. “… I was actually thinking it could be possible that I was going to state, so I went and I read online a little bit about the state competition and it sounded really fun, really exciting.”

Coach Kern said about Hlucny’s achievement, “I was super proud and excited because he’s our first Math Leaguer to make it to the state tournament from Greenbush-Middle River.”

Hlucny had no idea he was possibly going to be the first GMR student to advance to the state math league tournament, but when Coach Kern told him, he had feelings of excitement and worry.

“It was kind of worrying me a little bit because I didn’t get as much time to study as I had hoped (prior to the last meet) because robotics was going on at the same time… but I still end up going anyways.”

Hlucny received the following awards this season besides the state advancement, including First Team All-Conference and the Top Scorer for GMR and the Northern Lights Division.

To see the complete story, along with a recap of the GMR Math League team’s final regular season meet, read the February 21 issue of The Tribune in print or online.