Lake Bronson State Park Public Notice
Public Notice Seasonal public docking slips are available at Lake Bronson State Park including two handicap accessible slips. Applications must be received on or before March 15, 2018; in the event there are more applications than slips available, a lottery will be held at Lake Bronson State Park on March 17, 2018 to determine successful applicants. The yearly rental fee for 2018 is $425 per slip. For application information contact Lake Bronson State Park at 218-754-2200 or LBCOA at 218-782-2266.