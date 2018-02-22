Nordine achieves Boy Scouting’s highest rank

Zachery D. Nordine, son of Kelly Nordine of Strandquist and Jason Nordine of Karlstad, has achieved Boy Scouting’s highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.

Zachery, 18, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 50, sponsored by Warren American Legion under the leadership of scoutmaster Brian Wurtzel.

Zachery began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 77 in Stephen and continued through Cub Scouting to achieve the highest award, the Arrow of Light.

As a member of Troop 50, Zachery has held leaderhip positions including senior patrol leader, Order of the Arrow Troop Representative and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. He has earned 36 merit badges, the 50 Miler Award (Scout Camp in Philmont, New Mexico) the World Conservation Crest, the National Outdoor Achievement Award (camping), Paul Bunyan Award, and 2017 Boy Scout of the Year Award. He also attended many camping activites at Camp Wilderness by Park Rapids, MN.

