Northwest Private Industry Council (NWPIC)/Request for Proposals – One Stop Operator

The Northwest Private Industry Council (NWPIC) is soliciting proposals to identify an experienced organization or qualified consortium of partners to provide One-Stop Operator services for the local Workforce Development Area (WDA) as required under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The local workforce development area consists of seven counties: Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. The expected contract awarded under this RFP solicitation will start on July 1, 2018, and end on June 30, 2019, with possible annual contract renewal for up to four years, provided all negotiated performance criteria are successfully achieved. Parties wishing to submit a proposal should review the full request online at www.nwpic.net. Interested parties may also directing inquiries concerning this RFP to Kristine Anderson, Executive Director, Northwest Private Industry Council, 1301 Hwy 1 East, Thief River Falls, MN 56701, or by calling Ms. Anderson at 218-683-8074. A letter of intent must be submitted electronically by February 28, 2018, and full proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2018.