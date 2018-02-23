Greenbush-Middle River art teacher Aune to have watercolor paintings featured in EGF

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) is excited to exhibit Midwest Grain, a collection of watercolor paintings by Debbie Aune, which feature familiar landmarks to all of us living in northwest Minnesota: grain elevators. A longtime artist of Gatzke, Minnesota, Debbie grew up on a small farm in northern Minnesota, and recalls her early fascination with these historical structures.

“As a small child a trip in the old, crusty, dirty truck to the local elevator was quite the trip. In my early teens I would most likely be found in the dusty combine riding with Mom, and then at age seventeen–it was my job to turn all the fields upside down in preparation for the next year. Dirt was fun!”

Debbie’s art, primarily watercolor paintings, often depicts scenes of daily life in our communities–and our region’s history. “With no surprise, farming, farming equipment and storage buildings have again made their way into my latest watercolor exhibit, Midwest Grain. Elevators, tracks and trains swarm with history, stories and memories good and bad. Every town big or small has (or had) a grain elevator. Good thing I like the color gray!”

Debbie’s exhibition is now open through March 31, 2018 at the NWMAC Gallery in East Grand Forks. Meet the artist on Saturday, February 24, when Debbie will be at the gallery to discuss her works during the Art & Wine Walk, starting at 1:00 P.M.

“My hope in painting these grain elevators of Northwest Minnesota, besides the obvious farming flashbacks and sense of nostalgia, is to show the charm and curious attraction of these big gray monuments. Their form, the perspective, the subtle changes of gray, their rust, the interlacing spouting and conveyors–it’s all a kick to paint! I have a connection with this dirt we call earth and the galvanized steel, iron and wood that rises from it. Paris, Melbourne and Rome will have to wait.”