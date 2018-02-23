Kittson Central Robotics Team advances to World Competition

The Kittson Central Robotics A team, coached by Ed Lehrke, qualified for the World VEX Competition in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 25-28. The team finished in the Runner-Up position at Minnesota’s State VEX Robotics Competition on February 2-3. The A team members include Brad Stewart, Zach Johnson, Nick Johnson, Jadyn Swenson, Seth Ekdahl, Nathan Johnson, Rylie Stull and Megan Hylton. The B Robotics Team, which also competed at the State VEX, includes Vanessa DeBruin, Keaton Hultgren, Morgan Hanson, Megan Hylton, Matthew Stewart, Marlee Turn, and Alex Lindegard.

The state robotics competition, held in St. Cloud, began with seven qualifying rounds. Teams were randomly paired with other teams to form a two-team alliance. Teams are ranked based on how many points they score, strength of the opponent, and overall record. Both teams did fairly well in these opening rounds. The A team racked up some excellent scores in half their rounds and overcame a couple of glitches to place 40th out of 64. The B team was not far behind finishing 42nd out of 64.

