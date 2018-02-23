Timothy John Kasprowicz, 66

Timothy John Kasprowicz, age 66, of Chaska, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 19, 2018 on Lake Mille Lacs in Isle, MN.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018, 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The family will receive friends 10 -11 AM at the church. The inurnment will take place at a later date in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery, Greenbush, MN.

Tim was born March 30, 1951 in Greenbush, MN, to Ludvig and Dorothy (Chrzanowski) Kasprowicz, one of 7 children. Tim graduated from Greenbush High School in 1969 and then faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 – 1971. He attended Moorhead State University and received his master’s degree in Education from St. Mary’s University. On September 8, 1973 he married Sandra Kuznia at Leo Church in Greenbush. They had two daughters. Tim was an Industrial Tech teacher at Eden Prairie High School for 31 years, from 1979 until his retirement in 2010. He is a former head football coach at Eden Prairie and served as assistant for many years. He is a member of the Chaska American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, tinkering in his garage and his coffee club at the Holiday in Chaska. He was an avid learner, always acquiring a new skill, and was a consummate student of life. He enjoyed his snowmobile and is a NSSR snowmobile world record racer. He also enjoyed his Super Mileage Cars at Eden Prairie High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvig and Dorothy, and twin sisters, Jennifer (Dennis) Blashill and Jeanine Stromgren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra; daughters and sons-in-law, Kelsey & Korey Bushman of Greenfield, Tessa & Bryon Juliar of Waconia; grandchildren, Kade, Rylann, Beckett and Sawyer; siblings, Allen Kasprowicz of Greenbush, Mike (Susie) Kasprowicz of Moorhead, Kathy Kasprowicz of Anoka, Jina (Oren) Lund of Greenbush, Bruce Stromgren of Coon Rapids; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.