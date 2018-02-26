DNR taking input on possible off-road route across Northern Minn.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division, in conjunction with the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council and the Minnesota 4-Wheel Drive Association, will hold a series of listening sessions across the northern counties of Minnesota about the Border to Border (B2B) Touring Route.

The route will connect the eastern and western borders of Minnesota across the northern third of the state using minimum maintenance and rugged roadways. The end product will be a signed, mapped route for highway-licensed, four-wheel drive vehicles, following routes that are already open for driving. The project is funded by the off-road vehicle account in Minnesota’s Natural Resources Fund. Revenues for this fund come from registered off-road vehicle owners.

The purpose of the listening sessions is to gather feedback regarding a draft alignment for the B2B Touring Route.

All meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Among the local listening sessions are:

Monday, March 5

Newfolden City Office

145 E. First St.

Newfolden, MN 56738

Tuesday, March 6

Hallock City Hall

163 3rd St SE

Hallock, MN 56728

